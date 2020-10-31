Families gather at the St. Andrews market to celebrate Halloween

ST. ANDREWS Fla. (WMBB) — It’s that time of year when the ghosts and vampires come out at night, but in St. Andrews little monsters appeared during the day.

Saturday morning was the town’s annual Halloween Fest where kids could come to trick or treat on Beck Avenue or shop and play at the market.

At the Halloween Fest the historic town was transformed into a live concert, a shopping market and a dance floor. Market Manager Megghan McDougall said there are many different activities at the event.

“We have a little bit of something to eat, a little bit of something to buy, a little bit of something to do, a little bit of something to explore and maybe even see something you’ve never seen,” McDougall said.

Local vendors, farmers and artists gathered at the market to not only show off their products but also give out candy, and this trick or treat trail had many different stops.

“Our vendors have candy at their booths and then there is candy all the way up Beck Avenue at the different merchants on the trick or treat trail,” McDougall said.

She said it is a great feeling to see everyone come together for such an uplifting event.

“My community despite everything it has been through the last two years is still going strong,” McDougal said. “We’re still here, we still want things to do with our families and we still want to come out and let loose a little bit.”

McDougall said there is something for everyone. So whether you are a knight, doctor or a witch, Halloween Fest at the St. Andrews market has it all.