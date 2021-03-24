Eight local artists collaborate for a new mural in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — As you drive into Downtown Panama City, you will start to see lots of new color on the walls.

Eight local artists are coming together to make one large mural on the side of the Ocean Oriental Market.

Heather Clements is the first artist to start working on this project. Her portion is a painting of a woman with leaves representing a mask.

She said it is an ode to the healthcare workers and residents for making it through this tough year.

She said many residents are looking forward to the finished project.

“Everybody is so excited that there is art going up on these walls,” Clements said. “I mean murals bring life and originality and character to anywhere they are.”

This project is in collaboration with the Bay Arts Alliance and the City of Panama City’s initiative to bring more art to public places.

Clements said she will be working on her portion of the mural for the next few days then the next artist will start theirs.

As of now there is no set time on when it will be finished.