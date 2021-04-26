Eastern Shipbuilding receives Small Shipyard Grant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $19.6 million in grant awards to 31 small shipyards in 15 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program, which includes Eastern Shipbuilding.

Eastern Shipbuilding will receive $522,318 through the grant. These funds will support the purchase of several pieces of equipment that will improve the efficiency of ship construction and repair activities at the facility.

Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $262.5 million to nearly 300 shipyards in 32 states and territories throughout the U.S.

