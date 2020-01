PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – In honor of Literacy Week in Florida, the Early Childhood Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, Inc. is stressing the importance of reading.

“We would just love to encourage parents and caregivers to start reading to their children everyday if they are not doing it already,” said Communication and Community Relations’ Director Lindsay Holmes. “Just 15 minutes a day can greatly impact a child’s ability to learn, to read, and eventually read to learn.”