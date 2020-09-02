Dozens of pets adopted from Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Animal Services held an adoption event at noon Wednesday and one hopeful owner arrived early, sleeping in her car to secure her spot in line.

“I got here at 2 a.m., I’m from Pensacola, and it was all for him,” said Samantha Knight from Pensacola.

She was not the only out of town person present, noted Walton County resident Gary Valcourt.

“I have talked to some of the people in the line here, they are from all over the place, so not just from Florida, but they come far over as Jacksonville and Georgia.”

No matter where people came from, staff had everyone form a long line with their vehicles, only allowing four people unto the property at a time due to CDC guidelines. The animals are adopted out on a first come first serve basis.

Multiple families arrived looking to add a new dog to their homes after losing their past pets in the past. Connie and Howard Houk from Panama City Beach hoped many animals would find new homes.

“We’re really glad to see these events available to the public, I think it is fantastic, and we want to give some little dog a new home and we hope a lot of other people will too.”

By the time the event came to a close, almost 30 pets were adopted and went home with their new owners.