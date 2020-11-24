Downtown Panama City to update streets and waterfront areas

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City has made it their mission to bring more life to the downtown area. After this morning’s commission meeting they think they might be a step closer.

Commissioners approved plans for the city’s “strategic vision” of downtown streets and waterfront areas.

Back in 2019, the city started the process of updating the downtown area. Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said they’ve come up with a plan that fits most of the area’s needs.

“We needed to go through a process that included anyone and everyone involved with the downtown area,” Brudnicki said.

The new plans will include a more transparent look for stores with open window designs which the city says will improve the overall aesthetic of the area.

“Making it more walkable people are actually going to be able to see things going by you know when they are walking around,” Brudnicki said. “And with the different attractions that we have now and when we add things to that it is just going to make things more pleasant.”

Major changes are also coming to the city’s parking.

Viktor Dover of Dover Kohl and Partners suggests condensing parking downtown for the amount of foot traffic they expect.

“There is and there will be a lot of parking downtown,” Dover said. “What it does is it adjusts the high minimum parking requirement in the zoning so owners can more easily turn the lights back on in their empty and unutilized buildings.”

The city said residents should start seeing changes to the downtown in coming weeks.