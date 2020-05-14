Destination Panama City moves forward with new visitor center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Destination Panama City lost its visitor center during Hurricane Michael and have been in temporary buildings ever since. But soon, they will be building a new center for the community to enjoy.

Destination Panama City has plans to build a new visitor center at 101 West Beach Drive on a parcel of land immediately across from the old federal courthouse building.

The building will have a community center with an observation deck that the public will be able to rent out for certain events.

Destination Panama City President, Jennifer Vigil, says she is excited to have a permanent building that will be open for public use.

“Having Destination Panama City on this lot really enables the city to ensure that the citizens will always have the ability to access the water and really enjoy it,” Vigil said.

The building is currently in the design phase and plans should be finished by the end of June. Vigil hopes that construction will start late summer and the building will be completed by the spring of 2021.