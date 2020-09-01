Destination Panama City approves plans for a new multi-use visitors center

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Destination Panama City board has officially approved a bid to start construction on a new multi-use visitors center.

After their former property was destroyed during Hurricane Michael, the team wanted to build something that both locals and tourists could use.

The waterfront property will be located on West Beach Drive and include rooms available to the public, activity space near the water and local artwork.

Destination Panama City President Jennifer Vigil said when coming up with these plans she focused on creating a point of pride for the city.

“I think downtown is alive and growing and I think this is only going to encourage more daytime use,” said Vigil. “We have a lot going on in the evenings and afternoons and hopefully this will make it a really broad year round type of attraction.”

Vigal said Andersen Construction will be completing the project which is set to cost around 1.2 million dollars.

If all goes as planned, Destination Panama City hopes to break ground before the end of this month.