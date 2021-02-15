Dental Hygiene students run the annual “Kidz Clinic” at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Today, Gulf Coast State College’s Dental Hygiene program opened up its annual “Kidz Clinic” for business.

Kids ages three to 17 can come in for a free dental exam, x-ray or cleaning.

The students participating said this is a learning experience for both the students who get hands on experience and the kids who see going to the dentist isn’t that bad.

President of the Dental Hygiene Program Alyssa Scalzo said the clinic will be open until Thursday, and she is excited to be involved.

“We love it because the kids are so much fun and they have so much fun and it is such a fun environment,” Scalzo said. “Like I said it just gets them into a good headspace for going to see the dentist every six months.”

There are still a few appointments open on Wednesday if you know a child who could benefit from this program. Call the GCSC dental clinic at (850) 872-3833 to schedule the appointment.