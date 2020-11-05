David Collier announced as Panama City’s new fire chief

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — After an extensive search, The City of Panama City has announced that Battalion Chief David Collier will take over as the new fire chief.

Collier stood out in the search because of his leadership and experience within the department.

Three months ago the city had 25 applicants for the job after former fire chief Alex Baird resigned.

Throughout the process the city took their time looking for the person who will be the best fit for the job and Collier checked off all of their boxes.

The city staff was on the hunt for someone with leadership experience and understanding for the city’s needs. City Manager Mark McQueen said Collier is all that and more.

“David brings a wealth of experience to the table,” McQueen said. “He has his masters in public administration, he has 13 years of experience in leadership throughout the fire department in the City of Panama City, he is a veteran of the United States Air Force.”

Collier has served in multiple positions at the Panama City Fire Department throughout his 13 years. He says his knowledge of his colleges and the area will help the department thrive.

“I think with me being internal understanding where the city is heading and where the department needs to go,” Collier said. “We have a great opportunity to move forward.”

He said it is an honor to be chosen as the new chief. As he steps into his new role he says he is ready to make the changes necessary for the growth of the city.

“We are going to see a lot of changes citywide and it is going to be for years to come,” Collier said. “Like I said we are hopefully going to see an expansion of the department into Panama City north and to surrounding areas in the near future and then we would like to see an increase in our services.”

Collier wants to give a big thank you to the whole fire department for the support throughout this process.

He will officially assume his new duties as chief on Tuesday November 10.