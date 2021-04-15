Crews work to fix water main break in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City crews are working to repair a broken water main in St. Andrews.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the corner of 12th Street and Beck Avenue.

A boil water notice is in effect for the businesses in the area of 11th Street to 13th Street, and Bayview Avenue.

Some nearby restaurants have no water and have been forced to close. Surrounding areas have dropped water pressure.

During the repair, part of 12th Street caved in, causing a city dump truck to lean over. A tow truck was called to help push the truck up and to help remove it from the caved in roadway.

Crews told News 13 they expect to be doing repairs until at least midnight.