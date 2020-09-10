Crews to finish “23rd Street Flyover” by morning

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Your morning commute could look a little different heading into Panama City from the beach.

Starting tomorrow morning there will be a new traffic pattern eastbound off the Hathaway Bridge.

This project is the last major milestone in this area for The Florida Department of Transportation.

Crews are beginning preparations tonight at 10:30 p.m. and will continue working until the traffic shift is complete.

This new pattern will shift all eastbound traffic from 98 to the newly constructed bridge deck. This means all traffic coming from Gulf Coast State College and the port to go straight onto Highway 98 instead of being stopped at traffic lights.

That’s why they are calling this project the 23rd Street flyover.

Drivers will have designated lanes depending on if they are coming from Port Panama City, Collegiate Drive or 23rd Street.

It is important to remember if you are driving this way overnight that speeding fines will be doubled when workers are present so remember to drive safe and watch your surroundings.