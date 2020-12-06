COVID-19 could make Christmas a time of grieving for some

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 is sure to make Christmas look a little different this year. For some, it could mean dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Lynn Haven resident and director of nonprofit Rooms with a Purpose Sherry Melton, has had to do her fair share of grieving so far this year.

Just over a month ago, Melton lost her best friend and colleague to COVID-19.

“You know you pray a lot; you cry a lot, you talk to your friends, your family,” Melton said. “For me, the day that we lost Michelle, and we were doing the room makeover for Chace, and that was the best thing I could’ve done that day. Because, a) it kept me busy, but it was something that she absolutely loved and so to be able to do something like that in her honor was an amazing blessing for all of us.”

Melton also lost five other loved ones, including her oldest sister and a lifelong friend to COVID-19, as well as one of the children Rooms with a Purpose previously did a room makeover for and two other lifelong friends.

“How do you go on? How do you deal with that daily, is a really tough question,” Melton said. “Everybody deals with it in their own way. I spoke with my best friend’s husband last night and one of the things that he said was I just keep crying and I can’t stop and I said that’s ok because each one of those tears that you shed is a memory of a lifetime that you spent with her.”

Melton said Michelle usually spent the holidays with Melton and her family, since Michelle’s husband works at a hospital.

And for many Americans, COVID-19 may contribute to an empty seat at the table this Christmas.

“This holiday may have been the one they were looking forward to,” said Denise Sowell-Montford, Angel House Bereavement executive director. “Since Hurricane Michael many people, the last two years, haven’t been able to decorate like they normally would or do the things like they normally do. And because of COVID, it’s not going to be that way for many people.”

Montford said that it’s important for people grieving during the holidays to plan ahead.

“Because of the pandemic, maybe, if you can plan to — are you going to meet together by Zoom — or some way to connect,” Montford said. “Surround yourself with supportive people and then be prepared for those holiday emotions that may catch you off guard, those triggers.”

Montford also said to be aware of those who may be feeling especially isolated from the pandemic.

“Ask how people are doing, check on them, and of course be aware if they’re expressing thoughts, even if they’re vague thoughts, things that somebody might not catch,” Montford said. “Ask, ‘Are you thinking about harming yourself? Are you ok?’”

Melton and Montford both say that it’s ok not to feel ok.

“For those of us who are grieving, just know that there’s not a time limit on that,” Melton said. “You know I still reach for my phone and think that I’m going to call her and then it hits me that I can’t.”

If you or someone you know may need help with grief this holiday season, you can seek help from Angel House Bereavement by calling 850-257-5036 or angelhousebci.org.