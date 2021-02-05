Cove residents hope to bring new life to vacant lot

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of the historic Cove neighborhood in Panama City may have a new place to shop, as a well-known local family is bringing a long-time idea to life.

Local car dealers Chris and will Cramer were born in Panama City and raised in the Cove. They live there now with their families, and have noticed a vacant lot on the corner of Bonita Avenue and Cherry Street for years now.

“He drives by it, I drive by it what seems like ten times a day,” said Chris Cramer. “It’s just an ugly slab.”

They are in the process of purchasing the lot, which was the site of the old Bailey’s gas station, in the hopes of turning it into something new for the community.

“Currently it’s kind of a food desert in that area, it’s a gas desert in that area,” Cramer said. “We’re going to do something about it.”

They took to Facebook to get input from the community on their idea; a community market emphasizing local goods, complete with food items, beer and wine, 24 hour ice, outdoor seating and even gas pumps. They said the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“It was overwhelming that people have been wanting this for so long,” Cramer said.

Their goal is to create a family-friendly neighborhood hangout where community members can mingle.

“This is our opportunity to beautify our own neighborhood, to provide something that our families are going to enjoy, our friends are going to enjoy, our neighbors are going to enjoy,” said Will Cramer. “Something different, more local-led.”

They hope to have something built in the next year with the support of the community and city leadership. In the meantime, they’re welcoming feedback and ideas from the Cove community.

“You get these little glimmers of hope and visualizations of what can be,” Chris Cramer said. “It’s exciting.”