Construction for the Panama City marina hotel and restaurant to begin in coming months

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Busy times ahead in the Panama City Marina District.

After Hurricane Michael, the city had to start from scratch to rebuild the marina. It took some time but soon the progress will be visible. Assistant City Manager, Jared Jones, said they wanted to make sure it was done right.

“What it allows us to do is build back bigger and better than what we had before and we want to make sure it is done in a very deliberate manner,” Jones said.

The city’s bulkhead repair project is expected to be finished by May, and the new visitors center is also expected to be done in May.

But as the summer months approach all eyes will be on the St. Joe Company’s marina hotel and restaurant. Managing Hospitality Director, Andrew Czarnecki, said there is a lot to look forward to.

“Between the free-standing restaurant and the hotel, there is a public green space that will be open for everyone to use, and that will be a fantastic amenity for downtown,” Czarnecki said.

He said construction on the restaurant could begin as early as next month and they will start the hotel shortly after.

Czarnecki said this hotel will change the vibe of downtown.

“Well obviously the downtown we want to revitalize and I think having a place where people can stay and work is really going to change the whole atmosphere down there,” Czarnecki said.

The design includes green space and a wrap-around boardwalk open to the public – hopefully drawing more people to the area.

The St. Joe Company said they expect to finish the project by spring 2023.