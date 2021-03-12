Community members help to find a “Kidney for Missy”

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A loved and respected woman from Bay County needs some help.

Missy Timmins has been living with polycystic disease for over 20 years. She now is in desperate need of a transplant.

Timmins roots in Bay County go back generations, and in her adult life she didn’t leave the panhandle. She moved to Tallahassee to advocate for others as a legislative aide, then a powerful lobbyist..

“Sitting on the other side of the desk I realized that people needed a voice and I enjoy being the voice for those people,” Timmins said.

She has fought for major issues. Her most recent fight is to work on increasing organ donation in Florida – something that hits close to home.

“In 2016 I was notified I was going to need to start the transplant process,” Timmins said.

PKD is a genetic disorder that also affects her mother and brothers, making a family match that much harder.

Until that perfect match is found, Timmins does dialysis seven days a week for nine to ten hours.

“It was very shocking and stunning to know that that stage of my life was coming to a halt and getting ready to change,” Timmins said.

She said she has had three transplants scheduled and last minute they have all been canceled.

Timmins has alway been the one raising her voice for others and now it is her loved ones turn like Carl Roberts to advocate for her and they are doing it in a big way.

“Seven boards in Bay County and seven in Leon county and I understand that we are getting requests from South Florida.”

People all across bay county are buying-in to help promote Timmins’ cause. She said seeing this outpouring of love has been surreal.

“I’m not used to it. I’m used to fixing things for people,” Timmins said. “I’m not used to people fixing me.”

Timmins non-profit organization is called “More Transplants More Life.” She and other lobbyists brought this to Tallahassee to help improve the organ donation system for people like her. She wants to bring awareness to living organ donors. She said live people can make this selfless donation and save a life.

Timmins have a type O blood. She needs a transplant from someone with a direct blood match. Click HERE to learn more of her story and see how you can help change her life like she has so many others.