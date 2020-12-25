Community members give back to those in need after overcoming struggles of their own

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– On Christmas morning, Joe Bowser and his friends Tim Brown, Anthony Jones and J.C. Carlisle woke up on a mission. They wanted to give back to the community they were all born and raised in.

Together, and with the help of the community they were able to host a food giveaway, giving a Christmas meals to those in need, no questions asked.

The event started at 11 a.m. at the One Stop Detail Shop in Panama City and ran until the food ran out. The food was donated by selfless community members, and consisted of all the traditional fixings as well as roasted chicken, fruit and even some hot chocolate.

The event started in prayer, as community members said they wanted to give thanks for all the blessings and to remind those struggling that things will get better, and they must not be ashamed.

Bowser said the goal of the event was to spread Christmas cheer and give back.

“This is our community, and we’ve all been through so much, me, I went to prison for 17 years so it took me away from the community and I’m just trying to give back to the community,” he said.

Bowser said he is looking to expand the event if he is able to, doing it on a more consistent basis as he said the need in the community is not going to go away.