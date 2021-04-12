Community members celebrate the reopening of Bayside Church

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Community members gathered to celebrate the reopening of Bayside Church.

Just off Balboa Avenue in Panama City after it was destroyed in Hurricane Michael.

Senior Pastor Ivan Beach said they bought the church just five days before the storm, and then walked back in after to find the building was a total loss.

The church welcomed the congregation back home with a ribbon-cutting and reception.

The new building has a large auditorium, kids wing, and more.

Beach said many members of the congregation helped with the rebuild, and he is looking forward to giving back.

“It’s been a long journey for everyone and so from serving meals, to mowing yards, to putting roof, whatever we can do to help people in our community that’s what this church is about,” Beach said. “So we are looking forward to continuing the next part of that adventure.

Beach said he is excited to welcome everyone back inside for services and events.

He said he even hopes to open a preschool at the church in the future.