Community groups gather to bring awareness about importance of voting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– In Panama City Saturday, residents gathered to spread awareness about the importance of voting.

Founders of the Black Voters Matter organization traveled on buses to meet and greet area residents at the Glenwood Community Center. Several community groups in Panama City joined Black Voters Matter to co-sponsor this event including the LGBTQ Center of Bay County, LEAD Coalition, and the NAACP of Bay County.

People of all ages and backgrounds were in attendance, and although much of the event was moved inside due to weather, the fun, music and food continued.

Event volunteer, Beverly Wall said events like this are so important to spread awareness, as casting your ballot is a way to bring change to your community.

“It’s all about getting people to understand the importance of their vote and getting out and voting. this is the most consequential election of our time, we have got to get out and we’ve got to get the community out to vote,” Wall said.

Census workers were also in attendance, as the group expressed it’s also important to fill out your census this year to ensure the area can be given adequate funding and representation.