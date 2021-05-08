Community comes together to clean up Rutherford High School

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael left its mark on Rutherford High School, so Saturday community members came together to give the school some extra love.

Volunteers from the Winn Dixie in Parker and Ace Hardware in Springfield volunteered to clean up a part of the school.

This project was put together by the Elevate Bay program.

Saturday, the volunteers focused on re-painting an office and picking up trash.

The Elevate Bay liaison for Rutherford, Rosalitta Cisneros, said it has been a tough couple years for the students at staff at the school so she was happy to organize the event.

“To me, these students have to adjust the most out of all I’ve gone around and I feel it can use a boost so the community helping it shows them that the community does really care about them,” Cosneros said.

The beautification does not stop here. On Sunday May 23 the volunteers will be back and focusing on the courtyard.

The plan is to brighten it up so it becomes a place for everyone to enjoy.