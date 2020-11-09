Coast Guard searching for a possible person in water near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water Sunday near Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Naval Support Activity Panama City security at 2 p.m. of a 14-foot Gheenoe that washed up on the beach at the entrance of the base near Alligator Bayou.

The Sector Mobile issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of this vessel is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.