City of Panama City votes to raise water and sewer rates starting January

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners have passed their third new fee or rate hike this year.

Tuesday, they agreed to raise water and sewage rates for all city customers in a four to one vote.

Beginning January first, it’s going to cost Panama City homeowners and business owners more to run their water and flush their toilets.

The base fees will be raised by 2-dollars and 31-cents, plus an extra 90-cents on each 1-thousand gallons of use.

Residents pointed out commissioners already passed an increase for garbage service and a new fire assessment.

According to a city study, about 60 percent of residents use between one and four thousand gallons a month, so they will have that extra 90 cents added.

Assistant City Manager, Jared Jones, said the city needs this money to keep up with the city’s financial obligations.

“It’s gonna go towards maintaining our bong compliance with our lenders,” Jones said. “So our loan that we took out in 2016 for our wastewater treatment plant has terms on it that says we have to be able to raise a certain amount of money versus our expenses.”

City Commissioner Jenna Haligas was the lone vote against the increase. She said this isn’t the right time.

“It feels like we are getting a little ahead of ourselves because we are fearful,” Haligas said.

Commissioners say they will reevaluate the tax rate each year and lower it if possible.