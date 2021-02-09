City of Panama City to use 113 million dollar loan for infrastructure replacement

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City leaders are digging into some much-needed infrastructure improvements.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said Hurricane Michael revealed that the city’s pipes and sewage systems need replacing.

“Because of the storm, we can actually fund that dream,” Brudnicki said.

The total cost to replace the city’s infrastructure is around 305 million dollars, but at Tuesday’s commission meeting, commissioners approved two loans adding up to 113 million from State Revolving Funds to get the project started.

“That helps our taxpayers, that helps us get started getting all of these things done which are desperately needed,” Brudnicki said.

The infrastructure in the City of Panama City has been around for a hundred years, so commissioners said taking action with this loan is a step in the right direction.

This specific loan will go toward areas like Glenwood, Millville, and The Cove. This was decided based on a study done by the city to see which areas need it most.

“Now it can be planned for, it can all be done within a reasonable amount of time because of the funds that are available,” Brudnicki said.

The city said they have also applied for Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery to fund the rest of the improvements.

As for the SRF loans, 25 percent is forgivable and the other 75 will have to be paid off over the next 20 years interest-free.

The city hopes the project will be completed within five to ten years.