City of Panama City to move forward with Glenwood revitalization plans

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — After a year of spirited conversations between Panama City officials and residents, the Glenwood neighborhood revitalization plans are final.

Glenwood residents started the revitalization process with a long list of requests. But after many debates, Mayor Greg Brudnicki, said the plans are ready to be put in action.

“You know like the rolling stones song you can’t always get what you want but you get what you need so we’re going to give them what they need,” Brudnicki said.

One major point was making sure there is an African American cultural center. The city is now working on temporarily housing that at A.D. Haris.

Another big topic is housing. The city will make sure there is nothing more than four stories high and is up to code.

“That was one of the major issues is making sure we had housing available and that the housing was what people wanted in the area,” Brudnicki said.

One of the biggest projects the city has in store is the revival of the Martin Luther King Jr rec center. A historic place for many residents.

“Basically the footprint that we had before and we are trying to double that to have another gymnasium and have a community center within the same building,” Brudnicki said.

The city has 4.7 million dollars obligated to the project between FEMA and insurance money. The goal is to make it better than before.

Residents like Dr. Rufus Wood are happy the city finally understands what they’ve been saying since the start.

“Thank you for meeting with us, thank you for listening to us,” Wood said. “Thank you for including many of our recommendations in this Glenwood plan.”

The city hopes to get started with the plans right away.