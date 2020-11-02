City of Panama City to host public meeting regarding Cherry Street project Monday evening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Panama City will hold a public meeting to discuss an upcoming infrastructure replacement project for Cherry Street on Monday, November 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at the Bay County Government Center.

The project will include replacement of the water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure as well as new pavement and sidewalks. It is being funded by Bay County’s Half-Cent Surtax.

Residents can also attend via Zoom. Learn how to attend via Zoom on the City’s website, www.pcgov.org.