City of Panama City tests pond waters following a sewage leak

Panama City

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The massive amount of rainfall this weekend caused a sewage leak in Panama City.

This manhole overflow happen yesterday on 21st street causing nearby residents to worry about untreated sewer water affecting the area

City Manager Mark McQueen says the infrastructure in the city is very old and needs to be rebuilt. They are currently working on a plan to do that so there is no negative impact on the environment. 

“We are a 111 year old city and a lot of the lines we have in place are 60,70,80-years -old,” said McQueen. “they have been damaged, have cracks in them and they need to be replaced.”

City officials say they are currently testing a nearby pond to make sure there are no harmful substances.

If the tests come back abnormal the city already has plans to drain the pond to ensure everyone’s safety.

