City of Panama City swears in David Collier as their new fire chief

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, The City of Panama City officially swore in David Collier as their new fire chief.

Collier has been with the Panama City Fire Department for 13 years and has proved his leadership through his various roles.

During the ceremony, Collier was surrounded by family and fellow firefighters as he stepped into the role of chief.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said he is excited to watch Collier lead the department because he already understands the needs of the department to help them grow.

“I think he will do everything that we want him to do within the guidelines that have been set forth,” Brudnicki said. “I am really hoping that he does a good job and we can be proud of our fire department.”

Within the next few years the city has many plans to make much needed updates for the fire department. Some of those plans include improving infrastructure and equipment.

Brudnicki said Collier is a good man and the best man for the job, so he is very confident in the city’s choice for chief.