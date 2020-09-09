City of Panama City sets tentative millage rate for fiscal year 2021

[ NewsNation ]
PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The hot topic at tonight’s City of Panama City Commission meeting was the budget – ultimately the city decided to keep the tentative millage rate the same at 5.5469. 

This number will bring in about two million dollars less than the original proposed rate, which citizens didn’t support.

Citizens shared their opinions after-tax collectors sent all property owners in Bay County a Trim Notice. This notice shows what the maximum millage rate and tax would’ve been based on the previous rate proposed by the commission. The trim notice also shows the rates and taxes for the current rate tentatively set today. 

Tonight’s decision means the city has set a ceiling they can’t override when setting the final budget at their September 21 commission meeting starting at 5 p.m.

Once decided the city can move forward for the next fiscal year which begins October 1.

City Manager Mark McQueen said the city’s objective is to push down the ad valorem as much as they can while still providing the level of service expected from the community.

“What we’re trying to do is maintain what we have in terms of services and where we can improve services but be fiscally prudent in what we are doing on behalf of the City of Panama City,” said McQueen. 

As of now, the commission is trying to keep all options open because there is still discussion to come about adopting the highly debated fire assessment tax.

That discussion will take place at the city’s September 14th meeting at 8 a.m.

Once this is decided, it will be more clear what the final ad valorem tax will be for the city.

