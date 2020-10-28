City of Panama City releases drafts for future neighborhood plans

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City has released the first draft of future plans for the cities of Glenwood, St. Andrews and Millville.

All of the ideas included in this draft came from residents during the town halls held over the last few months.

Working to revitalize the neighborhoods is a process, and residents like Gary Ferguson want to see some changes.

“The biggest thing before any more construction in this county is we need some infrastructure,” Ferguson said. “We have no sidewalks in the neighborhoods, we need this to look like a real town.”

The city has listened to each of the requests and come up with goals. The main goals are to improve infrastructure, resident’s safety and quality of life. City Manager Mark McQueen said he believes the plans will please everyone.

“In total what we have seen is a common thread that we really want to revitalize each of these great communities,” McQueen said. “It’s a great plan, I think that our citizens will be very pleased with it but yet we still want their input.”

In St. Andrews, the plan is to redesign Beck Avenue to improve safety by adding shade, lighting and more parking.

In Glenwood, the main goal is to create safer streets by making the streets more walkable and adding safer crosswalks.

And in Millville, they plan to redesign areas like Sherman Street and Business Highway 98 and renovate Daffin Park to create a more complete neighborhood.

McQueen said these plans are the vision for the future of Panama City.

“Looking at how to enhance the economy and clearly to enhance the quality of life across the entirety of the city,” McQueen said. “This is a good forward step for the citizens of Panama City.”

You have until November 9 if you want to give your feedback on the drafted plans.

McQueen said he hopes to have the final plans ready by January and once presented to the commission they will start to figure out a plan to fund each of the projects.