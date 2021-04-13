City of Panama City plans to build more affordable housing in Millville

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — More affordable housing is coming to Millville.

Tuesday, the Panama City City Commission purchased about five acres of land for the projects.

This goes along with the city and Dover, Kohl and Partners neighborhood revitalization plans.

More affordable housing is one of the biggest things the Millville community asked for.

The homes will be located off of Elm Street, just minutes away from the Watson Waterfront Bayou Park.

Community Development Director Michael Johnson said the Re-house Bay program will also tie into this project, so he encourages all to apply.

“Not much housing or construction has been built in the Millville area,” Johnson said. “It is desperately in need of affordable housing for that specific area so we are not just focusing on Millville but in other areas as well.”

The homes will be a mix of two, three and even four bedroom units. Some will include an attached garage.

Johnson said they are planning to do this in areas like Glenwood, St. Andrews and downtown in the future.