City of Panama City opens Project Management Office to assist with FEMA projects

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The recovery process after Hurricane Michael will take a long time, but the City of Panama City has a plan to make the process more productive.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the city decided to move forward with the creation of a Project Management Office.

This would be an internal office in charge of managing all FEMA construction projects.

The office will be split into four major divisions: accounting, construction, services and procurement.

City Manager Mark McQueen said this office should help the city finish these projects a lot faster.

“As a result we are creating this office to help us better manage it and more efficiently manage each one of these projects and to ensure that we are having transparency audit readiness and audit worthiness throughout the entire process,” McQueen said.

The office will create around 10 to 15 new jobs that will stay within the city until all projects are finished.

McQueen said he is hoping to get the office up and running in early 2021.