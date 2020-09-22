City of Panama City lowers 2021 millage rate to 4.999 mils

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City Commission officially approved a resolution to set this coming year’s millage rate at 4.999 mils.

This rate is about half a mil lower than last year, and Mayor Greg Brudnicki said they were able to lower it thanks to the fire assessment tax.

Still, many residents showed up to the public hearing to express their concerns about the rate still being too high.

Mayor Brudnicki said this is the lowest the rate could get in order for the city to function after recent obstacles.

“Right now on the heels of the storm we’ve just got things that we need to do,” said Brudnicki. “It’s a tough decision so hopefully driving the millage rate down a little is going to help ease off on some of that fire assessment.”

Brudnicki said the city’s goal is to continue to lower the millage rate year after year. With help from taxes like the fire assessment, the city is on its way toward the low rates the people are requesting.