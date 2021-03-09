City of Panama City looks to open more applications for Home Buyout Program

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) – If you live in Panama City and your house is prone to flooding, there is something that could end those problems.

The second window of applications for the ‘home buyout program’ will be opening later this year.

This allows the city to purchase those homes and helps homeowners start over in a new and safer area.

In January, the city was awarded a grant of five million dollars from the Department of Economic Development to assist in the program. They are now asking for another 2.2 million to help more residents.

Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen, said this could be beneficial to many residents.

“This is an opportunity for our citizens to really get that stress off of their lives because every time it rains many of them are concerned that my house is going to flood,” McQueen said.

37 residents have already applied and are waiting for approval. Click HERE to find out more information about the program and see if you are eligible to apply.