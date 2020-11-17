PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Grab your maps and looking-glasses because The City of Panama City is holding a virtual scavenger hunt.

All week long residents can complete tasks by taking pictures around the city and sending them into the Quality of Life Department at the end of the week for a prize.

The tasks included in the scavenger hunt.

Some tasks include getting a picture in front of the city hall sign, a picture with a city employee, or a picture of your favorite hangout spot.

Quality of Life Director, Sean Depalma said he has already seen families getting their hunt on and is looking forward to the week.

“It’s a beautiful week out, we are going to have great weather and we are just getting people to come out and visit Panama City,” Diploma said.

Depalma said the first three participants to send in their tasks will win a gift card.

Once you are finished with the tasks you can send all your pictures to qol@pcgov.org no later than five p.m. Friday, November 20.