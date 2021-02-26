City of Panama City is bring more colorful art to public areas

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — If you are spending time outside in St. Andrews or Downtown Panama City you might notice some new pieces of artwork on display.

The artwork consists of sculptures, paintings, and murals created by local and national artists.

For many, art can be a source of healing and that is exactly what it was for Malinda Adams as she painted her piece on display.

“It was the one time that everything else faded away and it was just me, god, the paint and the canvas and that what I needed in order to heal,” Adams said.

Her painting of an osprey on a mangled branch is pasted on a utility box at the Oaks by the Bay Park in St. Andrews.

It was inspired by a picture taken by her daughter after Hurricane Michael.

Soon there will be more colorful utility boxes spotted on Beck Avenue and downtown.

Adams said she hopes the art is inspiring to others.

“Especially just seeing beauty it just reminds us to take a moment and pause because there is beauty everywhere,” Adams said.

Also in the park, another local artist, Chad Gainey, is busy carving a sculpture out of a tree stump, left behind from Hurricane Michael.

“It symbolizes at least to me kinda the regrowth and things coming back together after that,” Gainey said.

This sculpture is the second of three he’s creating inside the park. It will look like a pelican when he’s finished in a few days.

He’ll get started on the third one soon after and says it will be a mermaid.

He hopes the art will symbolize a new beginning after the storm.

“It’s going to take time to rebuild and regrow from some of that stuff but it’s been nice to be able to save some of those trees or parts of those trees and kinda almost give them a second life,” Gainey said.

Both of these projects are part of an initiative by the city to add more artwork to public places. Art is known to improve the quality of life of residents and that is the city’s main goal.