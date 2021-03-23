City of Panama City hires a lawyer to conduct a study about the Oxford House controversy

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The fight against a sober living home in Panama City continues.

A month ago News 13 told you about some residents concerned about an Oxford House in their neighborhood.

After looking into the city code, Panama City commissioners realized there wasn’t anything they could do to close the home.

So they decided to hire a lawyer and conduct a study similar to one done in West Palm Beach.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the study will be tailored to this area and help to set city ordinances should the house ever become an issue.

“So far it’s been a non-issue, we want it to stay that way,” Brudnicki said. “We want to make sure that if it ever gets to the point that it is not a non-issue that we are prepared to deal with it from every avenue available.”

The city will hire Daniel Lauber as their attorney, and it will cost them around 15 thousand dollars to conduct the study.

Mayor Brudnicki said they just want to be prepared should this become a problem.