City of Panama City hangs over 100 banners with artwork from Bay District Schools students

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The streets of Panama City just got a little more colorful.

The city is partnering with Bay District Schools to hang up over 100 banners featuring artwork from students.

The banners can now be seen on Harrison Avenue, Beck Avenue, and Jenks Avenue.

Quality of Life Director, Sean DePalma, said this was a great platform for the kids to express themselves and share with the public.

“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of diversity in the artwork when it comes to perceptions of life from second graders all the way through seniors in high school,” DePalma said.

Seniors Suheil Riviera and Dona Patel both have art featured on the banners. They say being chosen was an honor.

“It feels wonderful that somebody wants to show people my art and I really like the fact that it makes me feel confident about what I do,” Riviera said.

They each put lots of time and passion into the artwork that can now be seen across Panama City. To each of them seeing their artwork light up the streets means something different.

“I just saw it and I wanted to capture that moment,” Patel said. “It was in India, back in my country. I just wanted to capture all the stuff so I could look back and see my country again.”

Both girls said art is a way for them to express their emotions. They said they are looking forward to walking downtown with their families and seeing how proud they are of their work.

“There are a lot of students that have great work and she chose me so it’s really great,” Patel said.

The banners will be featured for the entire month of March in celebration of the talents of the art students across Bay County.