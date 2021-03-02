City of Panama City discusses renovation plans for McKenzie Park

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Much needed changes will be coming to McKenzie Park in the coming months.

The City of Panama City has big plans to renovate the landscaping of the park and make it a place everyone will want to visit.

McKenzie Park sits right in the heart of downtown Panama City. That’s why business owners like Morgan Godwin think it is important for the city to make these improvements.

“I think it is vital for any thriving downtown area to have a great park,” Godwin said. “It’s just one of the basic parts of the formula I think.”

Godwin owns One Heart Yoga downtown. She said she would love to see the park become vibrant again, and hopefully even bring her yoga classes there when it is finished.

“Come downtown, stop in the shops, pop in the cafe, and then let the kids play in the park so it kinda seems like a no-brainer to me to give the park some extra love,” Godwin said.

The goal of the renovations is to bring life back to McKenzie Park. Quality of Life Director, Sean DePalma, said the project will make the space more family-oriented and a better place to host events.

“It’s centrally located in the downtown area and now we are going to add the function,” DePalma said.

The plan is to fix up the landscaping, plant more trees, increase the lighting and even add a multi-use splash pad.

“We’re just excited that we are bringing back a beautiful feature to the downtown area,” DePalma said.

The city is only in the design phases so no plans are final. They will be hosting a walk-through at the park on March 10 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the plan for planting and removing trees. The public can also come to share their feedback on the designs.