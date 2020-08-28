City of Panama City breaks ground on new skate spot downtown

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Today the City of Panama City had their ceremonial groundbreaking for the new skatepark coming to the downtown district.

This project is a part of the Quality of Life department in partnership with New Line Skatepark Designs.

City officials say this project has been in the works for years and has come a long way since skating used to be banned in the downtown area.

City Commissioner Jenna Haligas says she is excited to see this project come to life and have a place for skaters to enjoy.

“We just really want the downtown to be open for everyone whatever your interests are and we are really excited about having it here and we’re finally here,” said Haligas. “I think it was two years ago we approved the task order to start the design.”

The skate spot will include obstacles like an “S” floor pattern, stairs rails and a quarterpipe.

The project is set to be finished by the end of October.