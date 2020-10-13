City of Panama City approves plans to move forward with the Martin Theater project

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City Commission also approved moving forward with The Martin Theater project.

The city has already been working on the exterior of the building for a few months, but this action allows the city to start rebuilding the interior as soon as the plans are final.

This project will cost the city 14.1 million dollars. Around 11 million of that will be covered by insurance and the city is still working on acquiring a grant to cover the other 3 million.

City Manager Mark McQueen said this is an important structure for our city and seeing the progress is very exciting.

“It’s an absolute landmark to our downtown,” said McQueen. “It’s a commitment to rebuild The Martin Theater to make it in the middle of the historic downtown is just essential to all that we are trying to do to rebuild The City of Panama City.”

The plan is to make this a multi-use building where the city can also hold events and business meetings.

McQueen said the grand marquee will be raised back to its place by Thanksgiving, and he hopes to have the plans for the interior finalized by January.