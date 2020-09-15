City of Panama City approves nuisance abatement tax

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Today The City of Panama City also adopted an ordinance allowing the city to tax property owners for the cost it took to clean up the property.

The commission passed the ordinance in a unanimous vote.

This tax would come after the city assesses the property for neglect, dangerous and unhealthy conditions.

Once looked at the city will calculate the cost it will take to improve the property and make a tax based on that number.

This tax will be in effect for the 2021 fiscal year starting on October 1st.