City leaders participate in 48-blitz to encourage 2020 census participation

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Community leaders and volunteers from Atlanta’s U.S. Census bureau will participate in a 48-hour blitz to encourage the citizens of Bay County to fill out the 2020 census.

Bay County residents may be wondering, why is filling out the 2020 census important?

“It helps with the community funding and stuff like that you know and it goes a long way,” said Fannie Smith.

As of now officials say just under 45 percent of Bay County residents have filled out the census, that is around 15 percent less than the rest of the state.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said participating will make a difference.

“It’s important because it determines the amount of money that the city and the county is going to get for transportation, for healthcare, for education for the next 10 years,” said Brudnicki

Think of it this way – for every person not counted in the census, the state loses 15-thousand dollars per person, per year. So if a family of four doesn’t get counted that’s 60-thousand dollars a year – or 600-thousand dollars before the next census in 2030.

“It’s more important for us than it is anywhere else in the state because we’ve had displacement over the last two years,” said Brudnicki.

Residents can fill out the census either online or by mail and should only take five minutes. County Commissioner Robert Carroll said the five minutes it takes to fill out the census equals 10 years of dollars we don’t want to miss out on.

“All of Bay County needs to be counted,” said Carroll. “We need every city to be counted because it doesn’t matter which city you live in; we are one community. “

The deadline to fill out the census is September 30.