City accepting interest forms for Hometown Revitalization Program to improve damage from Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The city of Panama City is pursuing funding to help eligible businesses in designated areas of historic downtown Panama City, historic St. Andrews, Glenwood and Millville make repairs and improvements to their buildings.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has allocated $60 million in Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) which will provide funding to support the revitalization of low- to moderate-income commercial areas that were impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The city of Panama City is pursuing the funds through a competitive application in hopes to improve eligible privately-owned commercial structures impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The city is currently accepting interest forms to be included in the application to the DEO.

An informational zoom link will be held on Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The Meeting ID is 843 7941 8497 and Passcode is 826686.

To find out if your business is eligible, click here.