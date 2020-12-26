Christmas meals served to those in need at The Rescue Mission

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Presents come in all different forms, and today local organizations gathered at the Rescue Mission in Panama City to give a christmas meal to people in need.

A Hand Up, Hope 2911, Beyond the Walls Young Adult Outreach Ministry and KB Cooks provided around 200 people with a traditional Christmas dinner.

Everyone that attended showed extreme gratitude toward the volunteers and said this made their Christmas Day.

Head chef for KB Cooks, Justin Best, said it is events like this one that prove giving is even better than receiving.

“You see so many people that look hungry, they are cold, it’s freezing cold out here,” Best said. “So just to spread a little bit of cheer to let people know hey christ loves you and he loves you through these community organizations.”

Food was not the only gift handed out today. People also got backpacks filled with blankets, toothbrushes and other delicious snacks.

This act of kindness brought out lots of emotions from all who attended.