Cemetery clean up happening Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The cemetery cleanup originally scheduled for last month is happening Saturday.

Tropical Storm Nestor postponed the annual event, which was canceled last year due to Hurricane Michael. City officials say the storm, combined with heavy rain and sunshine has caused overgrowth in the city’s cemeteries.

“Traditionally when we’ve taken care of the cemeteries, it’s been the primary access points, you know the entrances, the side-roads, what have you,” Ty Farris, quality of life department senior manager, said. “Most of the plots were maintained by families. Since the storm, that’s really just not happened.”

The following cemeterys are participating:

  • Greenwood Cemetery – Lisenby Ave. & 17th St.
  • Hillside Cemetery – Lisenby Ave. & 23rd St.
  • Millville Cemetery – East Ave. & 3rd St.
  • Oakland Cemetery – Balboa Ave. & 11th St.
  • Redwood Cemetery – Redwood Ave.

Participants are asked to bring gloves, rakes and gas powered or hand tools. A cookout will be held for volunteers at Oakland Cemetery at noon.

