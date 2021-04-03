Celebrating longtime Bay County librarian into retirement

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — A retirement parade held today for a special Bay County community member proves that if you really love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.

Sandra Piece is retiring after working at the Bay County Library for 42 years.

On this special day her friends and family paraded past Pierces house to show just how proud they are of her work.

Pierce said this was her dream job, and her favorite part was interacting with the community.

As the cars drove by, a smile never left Pierce’s face.

“I’m humbled by it,” Pierce said. “The job I did I did because I loved it. I didn’t expect any accolades. You have to pinch me everyday because I love the kids so I thank everybody for coming by. I love my job and I am going to miss it terribly.”

Pierce said she loved to show all the kids the greatness of reading and she was lucky to make lifelong friends throughout her career.

She said even in her retirement she plans to surround herself with books and learning.