Celebrating “Art Break Day” in St. Andrews

Panama City

ST. ANDREWS Fla. (WMBB) — Today the streets of St. Andrews were loud and colorful for this year’s art break day celebration.

This event is run by Floriopolis and the St Joe Community Foundation to remind people that it is alright to take a break and create.

This year’s celebration was a little different due to COVID-19 and in order to keep participants safe each artist received their own art kit.’

The kits include paint brushes, stickers and even masks to decorate at each of the stations.

Creative director Heather Parker said it is exciting to see everyone’s smiling faces using art to explore new things.

“Right now we’re locals but this is something that gets people to St. Andrews,” said Parker. “So we are using art to get people to places they haven’t seen before.”

Some stations are crowd favorites like juggling with Jason and oyster painting – while some projects are new.

This event happens on the first friday of every September and is open to all ages.

