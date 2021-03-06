‘Caturday’ adoption event aimed at finding homes for feline friends

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In response to an increase in the intake of cats at Bay County Animal Services, shelter staff is working to get felines adopted as quickly as possible.

They held a “Caturday” adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m; the adoption fee for cats was only ten dollars.

Staff said they’re doing the best they can to find the cats their forever homes, and have been receiving an overwhelming number of cats into the shelter. They’re looking to get them rehomed the best they can to keep up with the intakes.

“Right now we have a lot of cats in our facility and we’re getting a lot in,” said Division Manager, KAthy Beatson. “It’s coming back into spring season. After Hurricane Michael we didn’t see as many cats but now we’re getting back on track again and we can see a lot of them coming in.”

Beatson said they’re all sweet as can be, and they hope to find each one a loving home.

“There’s a lot of cats in the community so we’re always looking for options to get them all homes,” she said. “We have some really great cats here in our facility. A lot of them we also send over to Pier Park Petsmart and they’re adopted up there as well.”

She said they’re working on more ways to bring people to the shelter for adoption events, and hope to keep cats getting adopted as they come in.