Carnival at Panama City Mall parking lot now open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve driven by the Panama City Mall recently you may have noticed all the rides in the parking lot, the gates to the carnival-fair are finally opened.

Since being set up for nearly a week, Mitchell Brothers Amusements company was able to pass the necessary inspections for the event. Rides have different ticket costs but a $25 wrist band will grant unlimited access.

Owner Gus Mitchell said rides are sanitized and COVID-19 guidelines signage is posted throughout the fair. He highlighted the collective effort it took to finally open.

“It takes a certain length of time for processing for all the paperwork and everything to go through and I must say how well everyone worked with trying to make this happen and get this done as quick as possible,” explained Mitchell.

“It’s a true blessing for the carnival to be out here for families like my girls and I. To be out here to enjoy something like this, just catch a break and and escape from all the madness that’s been going on lately,” noted Ivan Roberts, local.

The carnival will be open Friday Oct. 30 from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday Oct. 31 from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 1 from noon to 10 p.m.

