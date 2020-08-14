Carl Grey Park boat ramp is ready to launch

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Today boaters and city officials gathered at Carl Grey Park to cut the ribbon and officially open the new boat ramp for business.

This project has been in the works for a long time as a part of the City of Panama City’s charter to have more access points to the water.

The funding for this premiere boat launch came from the restore act money from the BP oil spill.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki says the area can fit around 60 to 70 boats, and he is excited the project has set sail.

“At the end of the say we finally got it done,” said Brudnicki. “So now we’ve turned it into a premiere boat ramp at the west end of the city. Closest one to the pass and i’m sure people are really going to appreciate it.”

The mayor says this park is not just used for boats

Construction for phase two will start early next year and will include adding playgrounds, more parking and restrooms.